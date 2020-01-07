Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Even warmer on Wednesday

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 3:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Tuesday began with a lot of clouds but quickly turned mostly sunny which helped our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri. Friday may see a few snow flurries as well as high in the lower 30s.

The weekend looks a little on the cold side with daytime highs only reaching into the 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 51°
