***An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-110 degrees outside.
It is possible the actual air temperature reaches near 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Now is a good time to prepare for the prolonged heat and remember to be staying hydrated by drinking lots of water and limiting time spent outdoors, especially during the sun's peak hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Also, make sure you have a cool place to go with good air conditioning and check on your pets, children and elderly.
Temperatures should be back down in the upper 80s by early next week with a slight chance of rain Sunday into Monday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning until Saturday
- Excessive Heat Warning Issued
- KQ2 Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Heat continues today
- KQ2 Forecast: Heat Advisory in effect for Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Continued heat on the way
- KQ2 Forecast: More heat, humidity for Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Heat returns on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A mild and sunny Saturday