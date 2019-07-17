KQ2 Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning until Saturday

***An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-110 degrees outside.

It is possible the actual air temperature reaches near 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Now is a good time to prepare for the prolonged heat and remember to be staying hydrated by drinking lots of water and limiting time spent outdoors, especially during the sun's peak hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Also, make sure you have a cool place to go with good air conditioning and check on your pets, children and elderly.

Temperatures should be back down in the upper 80s by early next week with a slight chance of rain Sunday into Monday.

