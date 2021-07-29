Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Excessive Heat warning until Friday 9pm

Friday will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms late Friday night as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will continue to be very warm on Friday with Heat index values of 105-110 degrees. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. This front will give us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down this weekend with highs in the 80s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue into next week.

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 4:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

                              EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY.

                                   Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
                                      105 and 110 this afternoon, and near 105 Friday afternoon.

Friday will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms late Friday night as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will continue to be very warm on Friday with Heat index values of 105-110 degrees. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon.

This front will give us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down this weekend with highs in the 80s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue into next week.

