KQ2 Forecast: Fall-like temperatures continue

A high pressure system is nosing its way in and will remain over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas through Wednesday. This will give the region a beautiful 3-day stretch of fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday.

Posted: Aug 2, 2020 9:35 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Summer weather will return Thursday. The pattern change will mean the chance for storms Thursday night and each night into the weekend.
Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
