Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Fall like temperatures return today

Cooler temperatures have settled into the area this morning with a few isolated areas of light rain. This rain should move out of the area through the rest of the morning with gradually clearing skies. This afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs only making it into the lower 70s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph.

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 7:57 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Cooler temperatures have settled into the area this morning with a few isolated areas of light rain. This rain should move out of the area through the rest of the morning with gradually clearing skies. This afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs only making it into the lower 70s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the rest of the work week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the lower 80s by Sunday into next week. Rain chances look to stay minimal over the next seven days.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Atchison
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Cooler temperatures have settled into the area this morning with a few isolated areas of light rain. This rain should move out of the area through the rest of the morning with gradually clearing skies. This afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs only making it into the lower 70s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the rest of the work week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the lower 80s by Sunday into next week. Rain chances look to stay minimal over the next seven days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories