KQ2 Forecast: Feeling more like Spring this week

After a cool day stuck in the 40s, temperatures will be warming back up this week. For tonight, skies will be mostly clear and temperatures cold. Lows will be in the lower 30s.
For the work week, temperatures return to where they should be this time of year (average high is 61 degrees). Monday and Tuesday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Tuesday night through Thursday, rain is back in the forecast. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. By the end of the week and into next weekend, dry weather returns with some warm temperatures. Highs by Saturday will be in the upper 60s.
