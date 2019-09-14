After a warmer day on Saturday, temperatures continue to climb for Sunday as a few locations could hit 90 degrees.
Tracking a chance for rain and storms late tonight and into early Sunday morning. Expecting overall coverage to be limited but there could be a few scattered showers and storms in the area that move out before sunrise. Sunday should be a dry day with partly cloudy skies but it will be warmer. Highs could touch the lower 90s in spots with heat index values in the mid 90s.
A hot and dry stretch of weather is expected to start next week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s Monday through Wednesday. It won't be until the end of next week where rain chances return to the forecast and some cooler temperatures.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Few storms overnight, hot and humid Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Hot & humid next few days
- KQ2 Forecast: A hot and humid Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: More heat, humidity for Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Another hot & humid day for Sunday; Storm chances return this upcoming week
- KQ2 Forecast: Tracking cold overnight temps, storms likely late Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Showers and storms overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Strong storms possible overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Storm chances decrease overnight