KQ2 Forecast: First round of wintry weather expected tonight

This week will see the season's first chances at wintry weather coming Monday night and then again midweek. Given model uncertainty, this a fluid forecast that will be adjusted throughout the next few days so make sure you are checking back for updates.

We will start the day today with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and as a system moves closer to the area, we could see some light rain or drizzle this afternoon. As cold air funnels into the area, this rain is likely to transition to a rain/snow mix and then possibly all snow Monday night. As ground temperatures are still very warm for this time of year, we are not expecting a ton of accumulation but you could see a light coating of snow on grassy surfaces by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy before another storm system moves in, bringing us another round of rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday before changing over to a rain/snow mix then possibly all snow. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 30s. There is still a lot of uncertainly with this forecast from the exact track to accumulations so keep it tuned to KQ2 as we near the event. It is possible that the area could see a few inches of accumulation with this system.

The system will finally move out Thursday, but we'll still have a chance for some snow or a rain/snow mix for your Halloween but during the first half of the day. It will be a bone chilling holiday as well with highs in the lower 40s. You will need to make sure you and your kids are bundled up good if you are heading out to Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night as temperatures will be falling into the 20s with partly cloudy skies. The wind chill will make it feel like the teens out there. Things are looking better and more quiet for Friday and into next weekend. It will be cool with a lot of sunshine. Highs in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Stay tuned!

