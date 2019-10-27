KQ2 Forecast: First taste of real winter weather coming this work week

A cold front pushed through Sunday afternoon that will knock temperatures back down into the 40s for Monday. Hoping you got outside and enjoyed the weekend if you can because big changes are moving in for the upcoming work week. We'll have cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows falling to the middle 30s by tomorrow morning. We are watching the likely hood of a light rain/drizzle then a rain/snow mix Monday into Monday night as a strong storm system is set to push through which will bring in another cold front & another shot of cold air with highs in the lower to middle 40s for Tuesday. So far snow accumulations are looking to be very light anywhere from half an inch to an inch on grassy surfaces.

Temperatures will be in the 20s by Tuesday morning so this could likely be our first hard freeze of the season. Tuesday will be mostly sunny before another strong storm system moves in, bringing us another round of rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday before changing over to a rain/snow mix then possibly all snow. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 30s. There is still a lot of uncertainly with this forecast from the exact track to accumulations so keep it tuned to KQ2 as we near the event.

The system will finally move out Thursday, but we'll still have a chance for some snow or a rain/snow mix for your Halloween. It will be a bone chilling holiday as well with highs into the lower 40s. You will need to make sure you and your kids are bundled up good if you are heading out to Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night as temperatures will be falling into the 20s with partly cloudy skies. The wind chill will make it feel like the teens out there. Things are looking better and more quiet for Friday and into next weekend. It will be cool with a lot of sunshine. Highs in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Stay tuned!

