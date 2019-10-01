Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Flash Flood Watch for part of the viewing area

**A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Holt, Andrew, Buchanan, Doniphan, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Daviess, DeKalb, and Atchison (Kan.) counties from Tuesday afternoon through 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 9:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

As for rainfall, several rounds of moderate to heavy rain will move through overnight and lasting through the day on Wednesday. Much of the area could receive anywhere from 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts. Given the amount of rain we have seen the last several days, the flooding risk is high for rivers and streams.

Much cooler weather is on the horizon after the rain comes to an end Wednesday night. Temperatures are going to be in the 60s Thursday and Friday with dry conditions. More rain is expected by the weekend as another disturbance moves through.

