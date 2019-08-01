Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Flash Flood Watch in effect

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area Viewing Area through Saturday morning as we're expecting rounds of moderate to heavy rain over the next 48 hours. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches will be possible.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 7:22 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

***A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area.

An active weather pattern is ahead for the next 48 hours as rain and storm chances are likely Thursday through Saturday morning as a series of disturbances push through. 

Better chances of showers and thunderstorms will be Thursday night into Friday, then again Friday night into early Saturday morning. Heavy rain is also possible with 2-4 inches of rain expected. Highs throughout the rest of the week will be below to near average in the lower to middle 80s.

Mostly sunny & dry conditions will return by Sunday into early next week. High temperatures will remain in the 80s. 

Saint Joseph
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
