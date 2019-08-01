KQ2 Forecast: Flash Flood Watch in effect

***A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area.

An active weather pattern is ahead for the next 48 hours as rain and storm chances are likely Thursday through Saturday morning as a series of disturbances push through.

Better chances of showers and thunderstorms will be Thursday night into Friday, then again Friday night into early Saturday morning. Heavy rain is also possible with 2-4 inches of rain expected. Highs throughout the rest of the week will be below to near average in the lower to middle 80s.

Mostly sunny & dry conditions will return by Sunday into early next week. High temperatures will remain in the 80s.