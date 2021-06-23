Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Flash Flood Watch until Friday

Rain chances will return late tonight into early Thursday morning. Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the day Thursday into Friday. A few storms could be on the stronger side or bring heavy rain. A front will move through the area Friday night bringing slightly cooler temperatures back in the low to mid 80s for the weekend.

Posted: Jun 23, 2021 5:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING

Rain chances will return late tonight into early Thursday morning.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through the day Thursday into Friday. A few storms could be on the stronger side or bring heavy rain. A front will move through the area Friday night bringing slightly cooler temperatures back in the low to mid 80s for the weekend.

