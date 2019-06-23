KQ2 Forecast: Flood Warnings in effect, rain becomes scattered late

**Areal Flood Warning until 8:00 p.m. for most of the area. Watch for flooded roadways and elevated river and stream heights.
**Flash Flood Watch for the entire KQ2 viewing area until 2:00 a.m. Monday.
During the last 24 hours, many locations have seen an estimated 4-8 inches of rainfall. This is leading to road closures and elevated river and stream heights. Use caution if traveling today.
Heavy rain continues this morning but it should come to an end before noon. For the rest of the day, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with temperatures getting into the upper 70s and lower 80s. During the afternoon, it is possible we see a few peaks of sunshine as well. Any additional rainfall could lead to more flooding across the area.
Monday will see a slight chance for storms during the first half of the day before an extended period of dry-time is expected for much of next week. Highs Monday are in the lower 80s. For the rest of the week, temperatures heat up and we will see some sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday through Saturday with low-end rain chances in the mix.
