KQ2 Forecast: Fog and drizzle today but warm temperatures

While it won't be the best looking weekend, it certainly will be warmer which is something that I think we will all take. For Saturday, expect a cloudy day with some fog and drizzle. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Posted: Feb. 2, 2019 9:15 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

For Sunday, much of the same weather but slightly warmer still. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with some fog and drizzle. Highs will be in the upper 50s and possibly lower 60s.

All good things come to an end and we see winter return heading into next week. The week overall looks very active with several chances of wintry precipitation. Best chances for seeing that will be Tuesday night through Thursday. Highs for the week will be in the 30s and then the 20s by Friday.

