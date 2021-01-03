Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Foggy start to the week

The thick fog will continue across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas tonight and into the early morning hours of your Monday. Highs will only make it into the lower 40s on Monday.

Posted: Jan 3, 2021 8:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Precipitation chances will increase Wednesday into Thursday making for a rain/sleet/snow chance. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into next weekend.
Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 25°
Falls City
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 22°
