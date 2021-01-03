KQ2 Forecast: Foggy start to the week

The thick fog will continue across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas tonight and into the early morning hours of your Monday. Highs will only make it into the lower 40s on Monday.
Precipitation chances will increase Wednesday into Thursday making for a rain/sleet/snow chance. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into next weekend.
