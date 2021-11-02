KQ2 Forecast: Freeze Warning in effect through 9 AM

Temperatures are on the cold side this morning with lows hovering at or below the freezing point. A Freeze Warning remains in place through 9 AM. Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the upper 40s.

Slightly below average temperatures will continue through the rest of the work week with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will continue to warm up through the weekend with highs back in the 60s under mostly sunny skies.

