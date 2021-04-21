Clear
BREAKING NEWS Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Freeze warning in effect through 9 AM

Temperatures have dropped down below freezing for many this morning with mostly clear skies creating a few areas of frost. Today temperatures will struggle to warm up again into the upper 40s and lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Posted: Apr 21, 2021 7:33 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures have dropped down below freezing for many this morning with mostly clear skies creating a few areas of frost. Today temperatures will struggle to warm up again into the upper 40s and lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s again providing another frosty morning on Thursday.

Southerly winds will return on Thursday helping to slowly warm temperatures back up into the upper 50s. Most of the day Thursday will be dry but rain chances will start to increase after about 6 PM. Rain chances will continue for the first half of the day Friday before moving out of our area. The weekend looks comfortable and spring like with temperatures in the 60s and 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up continues into next week with highs in the 70s and 80s on Monday.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Clarinda
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Falls City
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Temperatures have dropped down below freezing for many this morning with mostly clear skies creating a few areas of frost. Today temperatures will struggle to warm up again into the upper 40s and lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s again providing another frosty morning on Thursday. Southerly winds will return on Thursday helping to slowly warm temperatures back up into the upper 50s. Most of the day Thursday will be dry but rain chances will start to increase after about 6 PM. Rain chances will continue for the first half of the day Friday before moving out of our area. The weekend looks comfortable and spring like with temperatures in the 60s and 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up continues into next week with highs in the 70s and 80s on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories