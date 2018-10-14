**Freeze Warning for almost all of the KQ2 viewing area from 1 a.m. tonight until Monday at 10 a.m. Monday morning low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A hard freeze will harm sensitive vegetation if steps are not taken.
Scattered rain and snow showers will come to an end later tonight. Skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Frost is likely to form. A chilly Monday is on the way with sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Frost and freeze concerns continue Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s once again. Much of the week will be very nice though with moderating temperatures and partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Freezing temperatures on the way
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperature swings continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Varying temperatures continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures are warming back up
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: One more cool day before temperatures warm up
- KQ2 Forecast: Quiet weather and temperatures warming up
- KQ2 Forecast: Above average temperatures to stick around