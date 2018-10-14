Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Freezing temperatures on the way

Scattered rain and snow showers will come to an end later tonight. Skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Frost is likely to form. A chilly Monday is on the way with sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Posted: Oct. 14, 2018 8:26 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

**Freeze Warning for almost all of the KQ2 viewing area from 1 a.m. tonight until Monday at 10 a.m. Monday morning low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A hard freeze will harm sensitive vegetation if steps are not taken.

Frost and freeze concerns continue Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s once again. Much of the week will be very nice though with moderating temperatures and partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
