KQ2 Forecast: Freezing temperatures overnight

Clear skies and calming winds will lead to ideal frost conditions overnight. While the growing season is likely over in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, will still need to take care of any plants that you do not want to get damaged. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s under clear skies.

On Sunday, a similar day is expected. Plenty of sunshine with some wind as well. Highs will be in the lower 60s. To start the work week on Monday, the forecast is looking great. Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be another dry day with highs in the 60s. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday through Friday but chances right now are fairly low. Highs fall back into the 50s late week.

