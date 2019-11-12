Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Frigid start to the day, warmer by the end of the week

Under clear skies, temperatures have dropped very quickly and we are starting the day with single digit readings this morning. Wind chills are at or below zero to start the day so make sure you and the kids are layered up.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 3:47 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Throughout the day on Tuesday, another cold day is expected with highs in the upper 20s and maybe lower 30s in a few spots. Good news is that we will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures will begin to rebound Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s. By the weekend, temperatures will return to the 50s for daytime highs. For the most part, the weather over the next several days appears to be pretty quiet with little to no rain or snow chances in the forecast.

