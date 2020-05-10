KQ2 Forecast: Frost advisory Monday morning

A frost advisory is in effect for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until 9 a.m. Monday as lows drop to around freezing. Temperatures remain below average Monday afternoon.
Thunderstorm chances increase mid to late week. Some storms Wednesday through Friday could be strong.
