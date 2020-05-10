Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Frost advisory Monday morning

A frost advisory is in effect for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until 9 a.m. Monday as lows drop to around freezing. Temperatures remain below average Monday afternoon.

Posted: May 10, 2020 9:28 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Thunderstorm chances increase mid to late week. Some storms Wednesday through Friday could be strong.

Skies clear overnight for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a cold front moves through aiding in a cool start to the week. Mother's Day looks to be sunny with highs only in the upper 50s. With a snap of reinforcing cold air Sunday we could potentially see another frosty morning Monday.
