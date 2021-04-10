Clear
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: 3 children, mother killed after vehicle overturns in water-filled ditch Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 3 killed when vehicle rolls into ditch filled with water Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Frost advisory for the area

Rain for much of the area on Saturday morning and afternoon. Clouds have moved away on Saturday night and colder air is moving in. A frost advisory is in effect until 8am Sunday morning across much of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures will briefly warm back into the 70s on Sunday before a cold front sweeps through the area on Monday. Conditions look to stay dry for the beginning of next week but temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Posted: Apr 10, 2021 9:34 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

Rain for much of the area on Saturday morning and afternoon. Clouds have moved away on Saturday night and colder air is moving in.

A frost advisory is in effect until 8am Sunday morning across much of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures will briefly warm back into the 70s on Sunday before a cold front sweeps through the area on Monday. Conditions look to stay dry for the beginning of next week but temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 41°
St. Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Falls City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 41°
Clouds will slowly start to build into the area this afternoon into the evening with rain chances returning late tonight after sunset. best chances of rain look to be after midnight. Rain showers will continue through the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday before slowly exiting the area. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will briefly warm back into the 70s on Sunday before a cold front sweeps through the area on Monday. Conditions look to stay dry for the beginning of next week but temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories