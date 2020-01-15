KQ2 Forecast: Gradually cooling today



Small areas of patchy fog and light drizzle still exist this morning but for the most part it is a conformable morning with temperatures already in the mid to lower 40s. A cold front arriving this afternoon will drastically drop temperatures and by this evening our temperatures will have fallen into the 20s.

Cold temperatures will dominate for the remainder of the week with our next chance of precipitation late Thursday evening into Friday morning. It will start out as a wintry mix as temperatures will be below freezing and gradually transition to an all rain event Friday afternoon. Things will dry out this weekend with highs in the lower 30s and 20s.

