KQ2 Forecast: Gradually cooling today

Small areas of patchy fog and light drizzle still exist this morning but for the most part it is a conformable morning with temperatures already in the mid to lower 40s. A cold front arriving this afternoon will drastically drop temperatures and by this evening our temperatures will have fallen into the 20s.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Cold temperatures will dominate for the remainder of the week with our next chance of precipitation late Thursday evening into Friday morning. It will start out as a wintry mix as temperatures will be below freezing and gradually transition to an all rain event Friday afternoon. Things will dry out this weekend with highs in the lower 30s and 20s.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 28°
On Wednesday we will see more sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A cold front will move into the area on Wednesday afternoon bring us some colder air with it.
