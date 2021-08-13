Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Great weekend forecast

We continue to see the skies break apart as we head into the afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds should start to exit the area later this evening with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will be much milder tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s. This weekend is looking comfortable as well with temperatures remaining near average in the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm next week with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the week. Rain chances look to stay minimal until the end of next week.

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 3:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Atchison
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
