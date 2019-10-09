KQ2 Forecast: Hanging on to the warmth with scattered showers today

Today we will start seeing an increase in cloud cover and then eventually the chance for some scattered showers this afternoon and we will hang on to the warm temperatures today as well. Rain chances will then continue to be in the forecast through Friday morning. This is happening as a strong cold front pushes through the region. Highs Wednesday and Thursday are going to be in the 60s and 70s. No severe weather is expected, but we could hear some thunderstorms on Thursday. Rainfall amounts will be anywhere between a half an inch to 1.5 inches.

Attention then turns to Friday and the weekend as the strong cold front will usher in cooler air on Friday. Throughout the day, temperatures will be dropping into the 40s. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning, temperatures are likely going to fall into the lower 30s bringing the first frost/freeze event of the season. Should be putting plans in place to take care of any sensitive plants such as covering them up or bringing them indoors.

Next weekend into through next Tuesday is looking to be a nice one with a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will be below average in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

