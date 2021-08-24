KQ2 Forecast: Heat Advisory continues today



Heat and humidity will continue to build into the area today with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be between 103-106 this afternoon. Most of today will be sunny and dry, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out in the overnight hours.

Heat and humidity will continue through the end of the week with highs in the 90s. Rain chances will start to increase on Sunday as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will be closer to average to start off next week.

