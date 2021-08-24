Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Heat Advisory continues today

Heat and humidity will continue to build into the area today with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be between 103-106 this afternoon. Most of today will be sunny and dry, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out in the overnight hours.

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 7:55 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Heat and humidity will continue through the end of the week with highs in the 90s. Rain chances will start to increase on Sunday as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will be closer to average to start off next week.

St. Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 79°
