KQ2 Forecast: Heat Advisory continues today with isolated storms

Today will be another warm and humid day with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Our heat advisory remains in effect today. Most of the day will be dry, but there are few chances for showers and storms. The first is a disturbance off to our west early this morning. This disturbance will continue to dissipate as it moves towards our area, but a few far western counties could see some light rain this morning. A better chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon into this evening. The activity will be scattered, but a few strong to severe storms will be possible. Additional storms will be possible overnight but this activity will be scattered as well.

Low end storm chances will exist for most of the work week as heat and humidity continue. Milder air will start to filter back into the area on Friday giving us highs in the mid to lower 80s by the weekend.

