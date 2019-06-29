KQ2 Forecast: Heat Advisory in effect for Saturday

***A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday across the entire KQ2 Viewing Area as Heat Indices will make it feel like over 100 degrees.

Our weather pattern this weekend will be mostly quiet and sunny, but hot & humid with highs both Saturday and Sunday into the middle 90s. With dew points into the 70s, it will make it feel like the lower 100s outside. Make sure you take the proper precautions to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and making sure you have a place to cool off with good air conditioning.

We'll remain dry & sunny heading into Monday & Tuesday. Our next chances for rain look to move back in on Wednesday and could stick around for the Fourth of July Holiday. Highs will be back down in the upper 80s to lower 90s.