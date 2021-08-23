Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Heat Advisory in effect today

Heat and humidity will start to build back into the area today with highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 PM Thursday.

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 7:35 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Hot and dry conditions look to continue for most of the workweek with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices into the triple digits. Heat index values will be between 100-106 for most of the workweek. Rain chances look to stay very minimal over the next 7 days with the best chance for rain arriving on Sunday.

St. Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
