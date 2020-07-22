Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Heat and humidity ramp up Thursday

Wednesday had a very foggy start to the day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, but everyone ended the day with mostly sunny skies. The heat and humidity will begin to ramp-up Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80's to low 90's.

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The region will bake through at least Sunday as temperatures climb back into the mid to low 90's. During this time period, heat index values will range from 97 to 105 degrees.

