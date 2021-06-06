Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Heat continues into the work week

Today's weather was pleasant with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s. Tonight we will cool off into the 60s with a few clouds moving through the area. Sunshine and warm summer-like temperatures will continue through the work week with highs in the 80s and 90s. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon and Tuesday, though most of the area will stay dry.

Posted: Jun 6, 2021 8:59 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

St. Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Warm temperatures are set to continue this week with highs slightly above average today in the mid to upper 80s. Most of today will be sunny and dry, but a few isolated showers could develop east of about I-35 this afternoon. Warm and sunny conditions will continue on Tuesday with another chance for a few isolated showers during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the 90s on Wednesday and continue through the weekend. Conditions look to stay mostly dry through the rest of the work week into the weekend with mostly sunny skies.
