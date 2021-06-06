KQ2 Forecast: Heat continues into the work week

Today's weather was pleasant with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s. Tonight we will cool off into the 60s with a few clouds moving through the area.

Sunshine and warm summer-like temperatures will continue through the work week with highs in the 80s and 90s. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon and Tuesday, though most of the area will stay dry.

