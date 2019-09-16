KQ2 Forecast: Heat continues to start the week

We are officially one week from the start of Fall and it certainly will not be feeling that way across the area as we start the new week. This morning, temperatures are mild and it's feeling very humid. That trend will continue as we go through the day with temperatures topping out in the lower 90s. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s so make sure you are staying hydrated and staying cool. Not expecting more than a few clouds from time to time today.

The heat and humidity sticks around through Wednesday with temperatures likely reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. It will not be until late Wednesday and through the rest of the week before rain chances are back in the forecast.

A series of disturbances will bring continued rain chances for the end of the week and some cooler temperatures. Thursday through Sunday all feature scattered chances of rain with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.