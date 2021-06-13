Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Heat continuing into the work week

This weekend ended with another day of above average temperatures today. Tonight will be mild with temperatures cooling down into the 60s and a calm wind. Humidity will start to build as we head into the work week. Temperatures look to stay above average in the 90s for most of the work week with very minimal rain chances and mostly clear skies. Temperatures will cool down into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend.

Posted: Jun 13, 2021 9:27 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

This weekend ended with another day of above average temperatures today. Tonight will be mild with temperatures cooling down into the 60s and a calm wind.

Humidity will start to build as we head into the work week. Temperatures look to stay above average in the 90s for most of the work week with very minimal rain chances and mostly clear skies. Temperatures will cool down into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Atchison
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
This weekend ended with another day of above average temperatures today. Tonight will be mild with temperatures cooling down into the 60s and a calm wind. Humidity will start to build as we head into the work week. Temperatures look to stay above average in the 90s for most of the work week with very minimal rain chances and mostly clear skies. Temperatures will cool down into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories