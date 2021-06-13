KQ2 Forecast: Heat continuing into the work week

This weekend ended with another day of above average temperatures today. Tonight will be mild with temperatures cooling down into the 60s and a calm wind.

Humidity will start to build as we head into the work week. Temperatures look to stay above average in the 90s for most of the work week with very minimal rain chances and mostly clear skies. Temperatures will cool down into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend.

