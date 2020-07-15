KQ2 Forecast: Heat returns Thursday

Wednesday we had a soggy start to the day with cooler than average high temperatures for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Everyone begins to dry out this evening with an abundance of sunshine returning Thursday afternoon.
Thursday will be dry and warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 80's. As the sunshine returns, so will the heat and humidity. We will see heat index values of 95 degrees to 105 degrees to end your week.
