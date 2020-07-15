Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJPD: Five injured in midtown shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Heat returns Thursday

Wednesday we had a soggy start to the day with cooler than average high temperatures for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Everyone begins to dry out this evening with an abundance of sunshine returning Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 3:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Wednesday we had a soggy start to the day with cooler than average high temperatures for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Everyone begins to dry out this evening with an abundance of sunshine returning Thursday afternoon.

Thursday will be dry and warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 80's. As the sunshine returns, so will the heat and humidity. We will see heat index values of 95 degrees to 105 degrees to end your week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Wednesday we had a soggy start to the day with cooler than average high temperatures for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Everyone begins to dry out this evening with an abundance of sunshine returning Thursday afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories