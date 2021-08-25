Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Heat returns on Thursday

Once the rain clears out today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures back up in the 90s. Heat index values will be around 104-107 this afternoon. Isolated early morning showers will be possible again Thursday before sunny and warm conditions take over for the afternoon. 90s look to stick around through most of the weekend with a cold front approaching on Sunday. That front will likely spark showers and thunderstorms Sunday that will linger through the day Monday. Temperatures will be back in the 80s to start next week.

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 3:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano


