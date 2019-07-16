Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Heat returns on Wednesday

A prolonged heat wave is expected to begin Wednesday as temperatures climb to the highest we have seen so far this year. Upper 90s are a good bet with head indices make it feels like in the 100s from Wednesday through the weekend. We'll get little relief during the overnight hours as lows will only go down to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 3:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

***An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-110 degrees outside.

It is possible the actual air temperature reaches 100 degrees on Friday into Saturday. Now is a good time to prepare for the prolonged heat and remember to be staying hydrated and limiting time spent outdoors.

Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-110 degrees outside.
