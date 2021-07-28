Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Heat stays with us on Thursday

Thursday will be even hotter with temperatures making a run for 100. Heat index values will likely top 110 on Thursday. Be cautious when spending time outside the next two days. A heat advisory remains in effect across the area until 9 PM on Thursday. Thursday night into Friday a cold front will approach our area. This will give us some isolated to scattered rain chances into the weekend as well as some cooler temperatures. Highs will be near average this weekend topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 4:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Thursday will be even hotter with temperatures making a run for 100. Heat index values will likely top 110 on Thursday. Be cautious when spending time outside the next two days. A heat advisory remains in effect across the area until 9 PM on Thursday.

Thursday night into Friday a cold front will approach our area. This will give us some isolated to scattered rain chances into the weekend as well as some cooler temperatures. Highs will be near average this weekend topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 106°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 108°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 106°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 103°
Atchison
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 105°
Thursday will be even hotter with temperatures making a run for 100. Heat index values will likely top 110 on Thursday. Be cautious when spending time outside the next two days. A heat advisory remains in effect across the area until 9 PM on Thursday. Thursday night into Friday a cold front will approach our area. This will give us some isolated to scattered rain chances into the weekend as well as some cooler temperatures. Highs will be near average this weekend topping out in the mid to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories