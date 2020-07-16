Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Heating up on Friday

Thursday we had a foggy start to the day with cooler than average high temperatures for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Everyone begins to dry out this evening with an abundance of sunshine returning Friday morning.

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Friday will be dry and warmer with highs in the low-to-mid 90's. As the sunshine returns, so will the heat and humidity. We will see heat index values of 95 degrees to 105 degrees to end your week.

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Savannah
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
