KQ2 Forecast: Heating up with continued storm chances

More rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday evening and through the weekend as temperatures warm up into the 90s for Saturday.

This evening, expect isolated to scattered thunderstorms to develop around dinner time and stick around through the early parts of tonight. These storms could produce some gusty winds, large hail, and some very heavy rainfall. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Overnight, thunderstorm chances continue but should become more isolated towards morning. Lows will be mild in the 70s.

The heat builds into the area on Saturday as temperatures are likely to reach into the lower 90s. High humidity will make heat index values near 100 degrees so you will need to be drinking plenty of water and trying to stay cool. Thunderstorms are also likely during the afternoon and overnight with another chance for some strong storms. These storms will also bring some very heavy rainfall to the area so flooding could become a concern.

Thunderstorm chances continue into Sunday with temperatures in the 80s. During the second half of Sunday, and to begin the new work week, the weather does quiet back down as temperatures go above average. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for much of the week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and low-end rain chances.

