KQ2 Forecast: Heavy rain and severe threats pick up Saturday afternoon

**Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 am Sunday for all of the KQ2 Viewing Area.

After heavy rain Friday night, more rain is forecast to move into the area Saturday afternoon with a continued flash flooding threat and the possibility of some severe weather.

A few breaks in the clouds on satellite Saturday morning but don't expect too much sunshine throughout the rest of the day. Some scattered storms will develop towards noon and will remain in the area for the rest of the afternoon. A stronger, more widespread batch of storms will move in during the evening hours. This will bring the greatest threat of flooding and severe weather with it as it moves through. Storms should move out later tonight. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 80s.

As for the severe threat Saturday, the Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a slight risk for severe weather with a marginal risk for the counties along the Iowa border. Damaging winds and large hail are the main concerns but there is a low chance of an isolated tornado. With holiday weekend festivities ongoing, it is important you have ways to receive weather information if your plans take you outside this weekend.

The risk for thunderstorms continues into Sunday and Memorial Day with temperatures in the lower 80s. Tuesday has the next chance for severe weather for the area and something we will be keeping a very close eye on.

And if you are looking for things to dry out, it is in the forecast. Wednesday through Friday of next week have no rain chances in the forecast with seasonable temperatures in the 70s.

