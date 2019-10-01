KQ2 Forecast: Heavy rain and storm threat beginning late Tuesday

** A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Holt, Andrew, Buchanan, Doniphan, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Daviess, DeKalb, and Atchison (Kan.) counties from Tuesday afternoon through 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Another very unseasonable day is expected on this first day of October with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. Aside from temperatures, the main story moving forward will be the threat for widespread heavy rainfall and severe weather.
Much of the day today will be dry with an isolated storm possible, mainly in far northwest Missouri. By this evening, more widespread thunderstorm activity will begin moving in from the west. This will bring rounds of heavy rain and the threat for a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, gusty winds and hail are the main concerns but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
As for rainfall, several rounds of moderate to heavy rain will move through overnight and lasting through the day on Wednesday. Much of the area could receive anywhere from 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts. Given the amount of rain we have seen the last several days, the flooding risk is high for rivers and streams.
Much cooler weather is on the horizon after the rain comes to an end Wednesday night. Temperatures are going to be in the 60s Thursday and Friday with dry conditions. More rain is expected by the weekend as another disturbance moves through.
