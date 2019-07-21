KQ2 Forecast: Heavy rain and strong storms possible today

Saturday night's storms brought a lot of heavy rain to the area with some locations picking up nearly 8 inches of rain (according to radar estimates) in Nodaway County. Additional rain chances are in the forecast with the possibility of strong storms that could lead to more flood concerns across the area later today.

Cloud cover and few lingering showers remain this morning after last night's heavy rainfall. Computer models suggest a break in the rain later this morning and into the early afternoon before another round of storms moves in this evening. These storms will have the potential to become strong to severe with the best chance for that south of St. Joseph.

The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk (1 on a scale out of 5) in place from St. Joseph to Cameron to Rock Port and to the northeast. A slight risk (2 on a scale out of 5) is in place south and west of St. Joseph and includes cities like Platte City and Atchison, Kansas. Thunderstorms become increasingly likely later this afternoon and it appears the best severe window will be after 4:00 p.m. Gusty winds and large hail are the primary concerns with an isolated tornado possible as well. Make sure you are staying weather aware throughout the day.

As for temperatures, the heat wave has come to an end. With a cold front lingering in the area, the temperature forecast is difficult but expect highs to be in the mid to upper 80s in St. Joseph with cooler temps most likely north and warmer temperatures possible south.

A refreshing change is on the way for next week as the weather quiets down and temperatures cool down. A few clouds with plenty of sunshine all week long with temperatures in the lower 80s to start the week and then the upper 80s towards the end of the week.