KQ2 Forecast: Heavy rain possible on Thursday

Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb on Wednesday making it feel like a very humid day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s and increasing moisture and instability. This will likely mean shower and thunderstorm chances for the remainder of Thursday and Thursday night.

The end of the week we will see chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms and some of the storms could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will be at or above normal to end the week.

