KQ2 Forecast: Heavy rain possible this weekend

On Saturday, scattered thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and once again some of these could be on the strong-side. The best chance for severe weather on Saturday will be along and south of Highway 36. Could see all modes of severe weather on Saturday but this is a highly variable forecast that will be fine-tuned in the next 24 hours. Highs Saturday are going to be in the 70s.
We will catch a break from the active weather on Monday before more storm chances return to the forecast Tuesday through much of next week. One thing to keep an eye on is the possibility of seeing some of the coolest weather of the season so far by the end of next week.
