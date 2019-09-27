Clear
BREAKING NEWS Man charged in August officer-involved shooting Full Story

KQ2 Forecast: Heavy rain possible this weekend

On Saturday, scattered thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and once again some of these could be on the strong-side. The best chance for severe weather on Saturday will be along and south of Highway 36.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

On Saturday, scattered thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and once again some of these could be on the strong-side. The best chance for severe weather on Saturday will be along and south of Highway 36. Could see all modes of severe weather on Saturday but this is a highly variable forecast that will be fine-tuned in the next 24 hours. Highs Saturday are going to be in the 70s.

We will catch a break from the active weather on Monday before more storm chances return to the forecast Tuesday through much of next week. One thing to keep an eye on is the possibility of seeing some of the coolest weather of the season so far by the end of next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 92°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
On Saturday, scattered thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and once again some of these could be on the strong-side. The best chance for severe weather on Saturday will be along and south of Highway 36.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events