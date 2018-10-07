Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Heavy rain threat continues

Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 8:31 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

**Flash Flood Watch in effect for DeKalb, Daviess, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, and Platte counties until 7 a.m. Monday. Additional rainfall of 1-3 inches is possible. Flooding will be possible along creeks, streams, and rivers, low water crossings, and other low lying areas. Urban flash flooding is also possible.

Rain continues to be in the forecast overnight. Some rain could be on the heavy side with rainfall totals between 1-3 inches possible through Monday. Lows tonight will rise from the lower 60s this evening to the upper 60s by morning.

Rain is expected on Tuesday. With saturated soils already, flooding may become a large concern if more rain falls over the area. Something we will need to keep a very close eye on. Highs on Tuesday in the lower 70s.

Very cool but dry conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s. Another disturbance will bring rain Friday and Saturday.

