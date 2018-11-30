KQ2 Forecast: Heavy rain threat overnight

After a dreary and cool Friday, rain is expected to move in overnight. Rain could be heavy at times and rainfall totals could be near one inch. Fog will be an issue as well. You could also hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

For Saturday, more rain is expected throughout the day. Should be a little more scattered. As temperatures cool during the afternoon and evening, we will likely see a transition to a mix of rain and snow and possibly all snow. Only expecting light accumulations at this point. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 40s.

By Sunday, we could see rain and some snow mixed in as temperatures will only go up into the upper 30s before it changes to all light snow Sunday night. Snow should be out of here by early Monday. Looking dry but cold next week with highs only in the lower 30s.

