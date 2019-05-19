KQ2 Forecast: Heavy rain threat this week

**Flash Flood Watch for the entire KQ2 viewing area from 7:00 p.m. Monday until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Ending our weekend on a nice note with some sunshine but changes will begin to be felt early Monday afternoon with increasing clouds and eventually more rain. But overnight, expect a mostly clear sky with chilly temperatures in the 40s.

The first half of Monday should be dry but cool with rain chances increasing during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s once again. Overnight Monday and through Tuesday more rain is forecast to move in and could bring a few inches of rainfall to the area, which is certainly not needed. Will need to watch area stream and river levels and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area. There is also the threat for strong thunderstorms early Tuesday afternoon as high temperatures get into the 70s. Stay with KQ2 for updates on this forecast.

If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast Thursday through Sunday.

