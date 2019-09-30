KQ2 Forecast: Heavy rainfall threat this week, Flash Flood Watch posted

** An Areal Flood Warning is in effect until 12:45 p.m. Monday for Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Mercer, Andrew, Atchison (Mo.), DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth Counties.

** A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Holt, Andrew, Buchanan, Doniphan, and Atchison (Kan.) counties from 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

After this weekend's heavy rainfall in parts of the area, the threat for more heavy rain exists this week which could lead to additional flood concerns region-wide.

Highs on Monday will remain warm as our winds continue to pick up from the south. It will be a bit breezy at times gusting up to 30 mph. Another warm day is expected today with highs in the low to mid 80s. We will catch a break from the active weather on Monday before more storm chances return to the forecast Tuesday through early Thursday morning. Rain could be heavy at times, anywhere from 1-3 inches, allowing for additional flooding concerns. We'll catch another break on Thursday and Friday before more rain chances for next weekend.

One thing to keep an eye on is the possibility of seeing some of the coolest weather of the season so far by the end of the week into the weekend as we go from the 80s down to the 70s, maybe the upper 60s as we enter the month of October. Stay tuned!

