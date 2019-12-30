Clear
KQ2 Forecast: High winds continue through Tuesday

Tuesday will warm up a touch with highs in the lower to middle 40s but the Strong winds will continue to impact the area. Wind speeds will stay closer to 20mph Tuesday morning and we will see them fall back to a normal range of 10 - 15mph by the evening rush hour. Clouds should be on the way out through Tuesday giving us a beautiful New Years eve. Wednesday the warming trend continues and we will see highs in the 50s to ring in the new year.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 3:52 PM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

Monday's wind speeds were upwards of 20mph with gusts stronger than 30mph . The main concern with the winds is that they are strong enough to blow large vehicles around especially on highways. Wind speeds will continue to increase until around 10pm tonight. We are on the cooler side but wind chills are still holding in the upper teens for now.

Tuesday will warm up a touch with highs in the lower to middle 40s but the Strong winds will continue to impact the area. Wind speeds will stay closer to 20mph Tuesday morning and we will see them fall back to a normal range of 10 - 15mph by the evening rush hour. Clouds should be on the way out through Tuesday giving us a beautiful New Years eve. Wednesday the warming trend continues and we will see highs in the 50s to ring in the new year.
