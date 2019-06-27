KQ2 Forecast: Hot & humid next few days

Our weather pattern will become more quiet, but almost Florida-like with very warm & humid air moving in as we head into the second half of the work week and into the weekend. Expect more sunshine with highs in the lower 90s Thursday into Friday. The weekend will be quiet but hot & humid with highs in the middle 90s. With dew points, into the 70s, it will make it feel like the upper 90s to low 100s. Make sure you take the proper precautions to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and making sure you have a place to cool off with good air conditioning.

We'll remain dry & sunny heading into Monday & Tuesday. Highs will be back down in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Our next chances for rain look to move back in on Wednesday.