Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Hot & humid next few days

Our weather pattern will become more quiet, but almost Florida-like with very warm & humid air moving in as we head into the second half of the work week and into the weekend.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 8:33 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Our weather pattern will become more quiet, but almost Florida-like with very warm & humid air moving in as we head into the second half of the work week and into the weekend. Expect more sunshine with highs in the lower 90s Thursday into Friday. The weekend will be quiet but hot & humid with highs in the middle 90s. With dew points, into the 70s, it will make it feel like the upper 90s to low 100s. Make sure you take the proper precautions to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and making sure you have a place to cool off with good air conditioning. 

We'll remain dry & sunny heading into Monday & Tuesday. Highs will be back down in the upper 80s to lower 90s. 

Our next chances for rain look to move back in on Wednesday. 

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 89°
Our weather pattern will become more quiet, but almost Florida-like with very warm & humid air moving in as we head into the second half of the work week and into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events